Real Estate to Rhythm: Lasa Ona’s Dubai dream hits all the right notes

A leap of faith that became a love story with Dubai
When Lasa Ona moved to Dubai three years ago, she was chasing curiosity more than certainty. “I wanted a new challenge, new culture, new energy -and Dubai felt like the perfect mix of opportunity and creativity,” she recalls with a smile.
What began as a leap of faith soon became a love story -not just with the city, but with two passions that define her today: real estate and music.
For many, Dubai is a place of reinvention - and Lasa embodies that spirit. By day, she helps people find homes that reflect their dreams; by night, she creates music that celebrates courage, change, and self-belief. Her latest single, Oomlala, has already become a Dubai favorite -a feel-good anthem for dreamers who dare to start anew.
“Oomlala is about finding confidence,” she says. “It’s for people who’ve moved far from home, taken risks, and are learning to make a new life of their own. It’s that feeling between doubt and belief - the calm before your breakthrough.”
That balance between ambition and emotion drives both her worlds. “Real estate isn’t just numbers,” she explains. “It’s storytelling. It’s about connecting people with spaces that fit their lifestyle and energy.”
Dubai, she adds, makes that easy. “This city is a living canvas - always evolving, always pushing boundaries. People aren’t just investing here; they’re building lives.”
Her creative side draws from the same pulse. “Dubai itself has a rhythm -in its sounds, energy, and accents. Oomlala carries that same sparkle: global, confident, and always moving.”
Between studio sessions and property viewings, Lasa remains grounded in what she calls “the in-between moments” - times of uncertainty that spark growth. “You don’t have to fit into one box,” she says. “Be curious, fearless, and consistent. Follow what excites you -even if it feels risky.”
As for what’s next, Lasa hints at showing a more emotional side in her upcoming music while continuing to help people find their dream homes in the city that shaped hers. “Life’s about growth, and I’m excited for both sides of my journey.”
Whether she’s selling a skyline view or writing a song that captures it, Lasa Ona proves that Dubai’s rhythm isn’t just heard - it’s lived.
Her latest single, “Oomlala,” is available on all major streaming platforms- a song for dreamers, risk-takers, and anyone ready to take that leap into something new.
