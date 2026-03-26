Piyush Goyal unveils Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ $24M CSR initiative for FY 2026–27

A significant focus is on education with $14 million allocated to initiatives such as micro-learning centres for street children and national scholarship programmes for girls, $3.6 million has been earmarked for food distribution under the Hunger Free World project, and $1.7 million for healthcare initiatives. Housing projects, including the ‘Grandma Home’ initiative for destitute mothers, will receive $3 million. Additionally, $0.82 million will be allocated for other humanitarian activities and $1.2 million for environmental protection.