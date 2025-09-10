Pirelli wins International Compasso d'Oro prize

The Pirelli P Zero E was launched in 2023 as the first Ultra High Performance tyre in the world with more than 55% bio-based and recycled materials, maintaining performance and safety even in challenging conditions such as wet asphalt. Performance, efficiency, and comfort are highlighted by a triple “Class A” score for wet grip, rolling resistance, and noise on the European tyre label. This tyre is designed to maximise electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle efficiency (with the capability of increasing mileage by up to 10% thanks to Elect technology and is equipped as standard with Pirelli’s most advanced proprietary technologies including RunForward, which allows driving to continue even after a puncture. This is an invisible revolution that is nonetheless capable of setting a new direction for the development of future tyres, claiming the “Tyre of the Year” prize at the 2023 Automobile Club de France Awards.