Aston Martin to adopt Pirelli Cyber Tyre technology

Pirelli and Aston Martin have agreed to collaborate on the integration of Pirelli’s exclusive Cyber Tyre technology into the British ultra-luxury performance brand’s future vehicles. Cyber Tyre is the first system in the world, able to collect data and information from sensors located directly in the tyres themselves, process that data with Pirelli’s proprietary software and algorithms and, in real time, communicate with the vehicle’s electronics to create new functionalities integrated within the driving and control systems. Cyber Tyre, thanks to the cooperation with Bosch Engineering, will be fully integrated within the electronic architecture that governs the vehicle’s dynamics in future Aston Martin models.