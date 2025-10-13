Al Saeedi Group extends strategic tyre solutions partnership with dnata at Dubai airports

Anish Malattiri, Managing Director of Al Saeedi Group, said: “We are delighted that dnata has extended our partnership for another five years, covering operations at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports. This agreement is a recognition of the trust placed in us over more than three decades, and we remain committed to delivering the highest standards of tyre solutions, services, and innovations. By continuing to invest in technology and efficiency-driven solutions, we will further strengthen dnata’s ability to serve Dubai’s world-class airports.”