Pirelli Cyber Tyre recognised as Most Innovative Tyre Technology at Autotech Breakthrough Awards 2025

Pirelli Cyber Tyre has won the title of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Innovation of the Year at the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards 2025, an international prize awarded by the Tech Breakthrough intelligence platform, which identifies the most innovative players and services in the automotive technology sector. Cyber Tyre is the world’s first intelligent system capable of collecting data directly from the tyre, processing them through Pirelli proprietary software and algorithms, and communicating them in real time to the vehicle’s electronics, enabling improved driving dynamics, safety, and integration with digital infrastructures.

“Cyber Tyre is a key technology for the future of smart mobility, which includes autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and the digitalisation of infrastructures. By integrating intelligence directly into the tyre, Pirelli Cyber Tyre makes transport systems safer, as well as sustainable and data-driven”, writes AutoTech Breakthrough, explaining the reasons for the award.