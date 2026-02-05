Orchid Fertility hosts Support Group Morning to unite women on fertility journeys

Open to all women navigating fertility challenges, Orchid Fertility patients or not
Dubai: Fertility journeys are often marked by appointments, numbers and waiting rooms — but rarely by spaces where women can simply talk, feel seen and be understood. Orchid Fertility is changing that narrative with its upcoming Fertility Support Group Morning, inviting women to come together for a warm, open coffee gathering on Saturday, 7th February 2026.
Taking place from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Mood Coffee, Villa 1, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa 2, the women-only morning is designed as a gentle pause from the clinical process — a place where conversation flows freely, emotions are welcomed, and no one feels they have to explain or justify their feelings.
There is no set agenda and no pressure to speak. Instead, the gathering offers something many women quietly crave during fertility treatment: connection with others who truly understand.
“No one should face an infertility journey alone. These coffee mornings are designed for women to find comfort and companionship so that they have support at each step of the way. Whether they are just starting to explore fertility treatment, are part-way through a cycle, or are IVF veterans, all women on this path are welcome to join us”, said Cassie Destino, Founder of IVF Support UAE and Community & Content Lead at Orchid Fertility Dubai.
The Support Group Morning is open to all women navigating fertility challenges, regardless of whether they are patients at Orchid Fertility. Women may be at any stage of their journey, starting treatment, experiencing setbacks, or simply seeking emotional support —and are welcome to listen, share, or quietly connect over coffee.
By hosting the gatherings outside the clinic environment, Orchid Fertility aims to foster a sense of community that extends beyond medical care. The regular coffee mornings are part of a broader commitment to supporting women emotionally, recognising that fertility journeys affect mental wellbeing just as deeply as physical health.
“I love having the opportunity to speak to women outside of the clinic environment because it frees us all up to connect on an emotional level. So much of fertility treatment is about how we are feeling, and I think it’s so important to honour that alongside the clinical care we receive from our doctors. This is the support I wished for when I was going through my own IVF cycles”, added Destino.
These morning are about holding space — for hope, for grief, for questions, and for strength that comes from being together. Over time, these small moments of connection can make a profound difference. The initiative reflects Orchid Fertility’s belief that compassionate care includes not just treatment plans, but also environments where women feel supported, heard and empowered throughout their journey.
What: Orchid Fertility Support Group Morning (Women Only)
When: Saturday, 7th February 2026
Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Where: Mood Coffee, Villa 1, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa 2, Dubai
Women are encouraged to attend and be part of a nurturing community where stories are shared, emotions are validated, and hope is quietly nurtured — one conversation at a time.
For more information, visit www.orchid-fertility.com or call +971564100916
