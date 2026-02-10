GOLD/FOREX
Flower power: Chicago orchids embrace the ’70s

The show is expected to draw about 85,000 visitors seeking color and a break from the cold

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Orchids adorn a vintage Volkswagen Beetle as final touches are added ahead of the 12th annual Orchid Show at the Chicago Botanic Garden, transforming the greenhouses into a colourful retro spectacle.
Horticulturist Audrey Toogood tends to plants as finishing touches are placed on the Orchid Show.
Titled Feelin’ Groovy, this year’s edition draws inspiration from the 1970s, with playful installations featuring bold colours, funky patterns and nostalgic props — including a bright yellow Volkswagen Beetle overflowing with flowers.
Aliceara orchids grew in a greenhouse as final touches were added ahead of the 12th annual Orchid Show at the Chicago Botanic Garden.
Organisers say the show is designed as a joyful escape from winter, celebrating one of the world’s largest and most diverse plant families
Exhibits horticulturist Jason Toth held the roots of a large Vanda orchid during preparations for the exhibition.
A pink flamingo is nestled among plants.
With rare species on display and immersive floral scenes, the exhibition is expected to attract around 85,000 visitors in search of colour, warmth and retro charm.
A Phalaenopsis orchid is on display.
A Dendrobium orchid.
Exhibits horticulturist Jason Toth holds the roots of a large Vanda orchid.
An orchid is painted with glow-in-the-dark paint.
