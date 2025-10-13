GOLD/FOREX
OneRoyal sponsors Oman Bangladeshi Students Football Tournament 2025

Held on 2 October 2025 at Al Amrat Field, the tournament featured 8 teams and 80 guests

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
OneRoyal is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Oman Bangladeshi Students Football Tournament 2025, a dynamic community event bringing together students, sports, and cultural celebration in the heart of Muscat.

The tournament took place on 2 October 2025 at the Al Amrat Football Field, and ran from 8:00pm to 2:00am, it featured 8 competing teams and had around 80 guests in attendance.

As part of our growing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Oman, OneRoyal is contributing 500 OMR (approx. $1,300) to support the success of this student-led tournament.

This sponsorship aims to empower the local Bangladeshi student community and reinforce OneRoyal’s role as a socially responsible organization in the region.

“We believe in backing communities where we do business,” said Syed Tanvir Ahmmed Regional Head of Business Development - SEA, at OneRoyal. “Sponsoring this tournament is more than just supporting football — it’s about investing in youth, unity, and positive cultural exchange.”

This sponsorship is one of several initiatives OneRoyal is rolling out in Oman as part of a broader CSR strategy aimed at fostering youth empowerment, education, and community well-being.

