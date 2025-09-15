OMODA&JAECOO UAE unveils first cashback campaign with up to Dh15,000 returns

For the very first time in the UAE, OMODA&JAECOO customers can now enjoy generous cashback deals across the full line-up. Buyers of the stylish OMODA C5 will receive Dh9,000/- back, while those opting for the rugged JAECOO J5 can benefit from Dh6,500/- cashback. The popular JAECOO J7 is available with Dh8,500/- back, and the flagship JAECOO J8 offers an exceptional Dh15,000/- cashback, making this campaign one of the most rewarding yet.