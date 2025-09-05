Smart, green, limitless: JAECOO J7 SHS redefines hybrid mobility in UAE

With its ultra-long driving range of more than 1,200 kilometers on a single tank and charge, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) gives UAE motorists the confidence to travel anywhere – from city commutes in Dubai to weekend getaways in Fujairah – without worrying about frequent refueling or charging stops. For everyday urban trips, it offers up to 90 kilometers of pure electric driving, ensuring a quiet, emission-free journey perfect for school runs, office commutes, or shopping.