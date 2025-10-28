International online school CambriLearn to participate in The School & Nursery Show

Choosing the right school is a key decision for UAE parents navigating relocations, rising fees, and the need for personalised, flexible education.

More parents are turning to accredited online and hybrid schools that combine academic excellence with adaptability. At the forefront of this shift is CambriLearn, a leading international online school that offers International British, Pearson Edexcel, and US K-12 curricula designed to meet the needs of modern learners.

Parents can meet CambriLearn at The School & Nursery Show on November 1-2, 11am-5pm, Dubai Exhibition Centre (Expo) South Hall 3, and explore how these pathways are reshaping UAE education.

A world-class online school for global learners

CambriLearn delivers a structured, accredited education led by qualified teachers, giving students the same academic standards as top international schools, but with the flexibility of learning from anywhere.

Students attend live lessons, receive direct teacher feedback, and access a digital learning platform that allows parents to monitor progress in real time. The school serves students in more than 100 countries, and its strong presence in the UAE reflects growing demand for reliable, accredited online education.

Many families choose CambriLearn for its balance of academic structure and personal flexibility. The online model gives students ownership of their learning, while still ensuring they are guided by experienced teachers who track progress and provide individual support.

The UAE hybrid model in partnership with Louise Dawson

Recognising the need for in-person support and inclusion expertise, CambriLearn has partnered with Louise Dawson Educational Services to offer a hybrid learning model tailored for UAE families.

This partnership blends CambriLearn’s accredited online curricula with Louise Dawson’s team of inclusion specialists, tutors, and learning coaches who provide face-to-face academic guidance, assessment support, and small-group learning opportunities.

The hybrid model is ideal for families seeking the best of both worlds — the flexibility and consistency of CambriLearn’s online school combined with in-person engagement and localised educational support. It is especially suited to students who benefit from additional structure, specialised inclusion support, or social interaction in a smaller, more focused environment.

Why UAE families are embracing online and hybrid learning

Online and hybrid schooling are no longer alternatives to traditional education. They are becoming deliberate choices for parents who value flexibility, global standards, and individual growth.

CambriLearn’s International British, Pearson Edexcel, and US curricula allow students to progress at their own pace while earning internationally recognised qualifications. The school’s approach accommodates high-performing athletes, frequent travellers, and families who relocate across borders, offering continuity in learning wherever life takes them.

With the hybrid model, students gain the reassurance of in-person mentorship while maintaining the benefits of an international online school. This structure supports both academic excellence and well-being, helping students thrive in and beyond the classroom.

Connecting with parents at The School & Nursery Show

The School & Nursery Show is one of the UAE’s most respected education exhibitions, bringing together leading schools, nurseries, and education experts under one roof. Visitors can attend talks, meet educators, and discover new learning pathways for their children.

At the CambriLearn stand, parents can explore how the school’s accredited online and hybrid options work, view the learning platform, and speak to education advisors about the best curriculum path for their child. The team will also share insights into how families across the UAE are using CambriLearn to achieve academic success while balancing busy, global lifestyles.

The future of learning is flexible

Education is changing, and flexibility is now essential. CambriLearn’s online and hybrid models are designed for modern families who expect more from their child’s schooling, more adaptability, more personalisation, and more globally recognised outcomes.

Whether your child is pursuing the International British, Pearson Edexcel, or US curriculum, CambriLearn provides the structure, support, and accreditation needed to unlock their full potential.

