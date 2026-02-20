OGold launches Middle East's first Shariah-compliant Silver Wakalah Earnings

Commenting on the launch, Bandar Alothman, Founder, OGold, said, “This launch marks a significant milestone for OGold and for the regional fintech ecosystem. By introducing Silver Wakalah Earnings, we are creating a new category in the Middle East that brings together Shariah compliance, stable earnings, and exceptional customer convenience. Our collaboration with Monetary Metals further strengthens our commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and globally benchmarked investment solutions.”