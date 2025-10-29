O Gold wins 'Best Shariah-compliant Gold Investment App' at Global Takaful Awards 2025

"We are profoundly honored to receive this distinguished award from AlHuda CIBE and the 7th Global Takaful & Re-Takaful Forum," said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold. "This recognition validates our efforts to blend advanced technology with the fundamental values of Islamic finance, and we are proud to be providing Shariah-compliant solutions to over half a million users on the O Gold App. O Gold is committed to creating a robust, secure, and ethical platform that promotes financial inclusion and trust through Shariah-compliant precious metal ownership."