Launch marks a significant milestone in O Gold’s evolution

O Gold transforms into a lifestyle super app where gold becomes your daily currency

O Gold, the UAE’s trusted Shariah-compliant gold investment platform, has officially announced its strategic evolution into a comprehensive Super App and introduced a gold-backed Mastercard to mark a significant milestone in the fintech sector. This announcement marks a total transformation for the company, which now serves a rapidly growing community of 800K users by turning physical gold into a highly liquid, everyday currency. By integrating fractional gold ownership with real-time payment technology, O Gold has established a new global standard that enables wealth preservation and daily commerce to coexist within a single unified ecosystem.

Positioned as the flagship innovation of the relaunch, the O Gold Mastercard offers a revolutionary way for individuals to utilise their assets without the traditional friction of selling or liquidating their holdings. Users can now spend their gold balances instantly for everyday transactions such as buying a coffee at a favourite café, dining at restaurants, or purchasing groceries at supermarkets. This seamless experience is made possible through a strategic partnership with Mawarid Finance and Mastercard, ensuring that every transaction is processed with the speed and security expected of modern digital finance while remaining fully Sharia-compliant and ethical.

