O Gold transforms into a lifestyle super app where gold becomes your daily currency

Positioned as the flagship innovation of the relaunch, the O Gold Mastercard offers a revolutionary way for individuals to utilise their assets without the traditional friction of selling or liquidating their holdings. Users can now spend their gold balances instantly for everyday transactions such as buying a coffee at a favourite café, dining at restaurants, or purchasing groceries at supermarkets. This seamless experience is made possible through a strategic partnership with Mawarid Finance and Mastercard, ensuring that every transaction is processed with the speed and security expected of modern digital finance while remaining fully Sharia-compliant and ethical.