NutraONE, Nutrifactor Laboratories forge strategic alliance to expand in five key international markets

Aamad Jalil, CEO of BINA Capital Financial Group and Executive Board Member of NutraONE, said, “Our ambition is to build a nutraceutical distribution platform that people genuinely trust, with responsible communication, strong retail partnerships, and a clear focus on quality. This exclusive partnership marks a major step in that direction. As we formalize this partnership at World Health Expo 2026, we see this as an important moment to introduce our long term vision for the UAE and beyond, with a disciplined approach that prioritizes credibility, consumer education, and sustainable growth across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK and Canada.