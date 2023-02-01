Dubai: noon.com, UAE-based online shopping destination, will exclusively stream the 2023 and 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) live on the noon app, a media statement from the company said on Wednesday.
More details about the subscription, including pricing, will be revealed closer to the launch, the statement said.
The service, which will be behind a paywall, will allow fans in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to buy a season pass to watch high-quality video stream of all IPL’23 and IPL’24 matches. noon will stream all matches on the app, with additional features such as English commentary and unique match analysis before and post-match for a complete viewing experience.
The Indian Premier League is the most-watched tournament in the cricketing calendar, drawing hundreds of millions of fans each year.
This year’s IPL tournament will run from March until May.
Tanweer Anwar, VP of Monetisation, noon, said of the upcoming launch: “This year is going to be a big one for noon. We're excited to bring customers new features and a bigger, better experience than ever before. Content is the key to keeping customers, increasing the number of times they buy from you, and making your commerce offering more appealing. We're even more excited to watch our selling partners grow and succeed as a result of our commitment to finding new and exciting ways to engage with our customers.”
The platform noon acquired the streaming rights for IPL in the UAE, KSA, and Egypt, in partnership with Times Internet (UK) Limited.