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No Competition Infinity Gaming signs five-year China agreement

The company projects up to 10,000 humanoid robots annually

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Manuel Zau Polo, President of No Competition Infinity Gaming, and Chairman of Jiangsu Yunmu Intelligent Manufacturing Technology sign a five-year strategic agreement in Taicang, China
Manuel Zau Polo, President of No Competition Infinity Gaming, and Chairman of Jiangsu Yunmu Intelligent Manufacturing Technology sign a five-year strategic agreement in Taicang, China

No Competition Infinity Gaming Development Services has signed a strategic five-year agreement with China's Jiangsu Yunmu Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., focused on developing and deploying solutions that integrate artificial intelligence, digital twins, advanced simulation, and humanoid robotics.

The agreement, signed in Taicang, China, establishes a long-term technology partnership with contractual capacity to supply up to 10,000 humanoid robots per year over the five-year term, subject to adjustment based on project progress, technical validation, and the expansion of commercial applications.

For Manuel Zau Polo, President of No Competition Infinity Gaming, the partnership marks a significant step in the company's strategy to connect digital environments with real-world applications.

"Our vision is to turn simulation, artificial intelligence, and digital twins into operational capability in the physical world. The robot is one part of that equation. The real value lies in building the system that allows us to train, test, refine, and scale these machines for real-world applications," said Manuel Zau Polo.

"Our goal is to reduce the risks humans are exposed to and help save lives, to educate children through these technologies, and, most importantly, to increase the number of jobs worldwide," he added.

The partnership combines Jiangsu Yunmu Intelligent Manufacturing's humanoid robot development and manufacturing capabilities with No Competition's expertise in gaming, virtual environments, real estate, and simulation.

Initial applications under study include construction, real estate development, gaming, education, and technology research and training.

No Competition's strategy involves using virtual environments and digital twins as training and validation platforms ahead of real-world execution, allowing processes to be simulated, refined, and optimized before robots carry them out in live operations. Development will follow a progressive model: technology validation, pilot projects, and subsequent commercial-scale expansion.

The agreement reinforces No Competition Infinity Gaming's position at the intersection of artificial intelligence, software, simulation, and robotics.

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