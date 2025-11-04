NLP Guru Rajiv Sharma speaks on business transformation in Dubai

UAE firms adopt behaviour-based execution, making daily interactions key to success
As Dubai companies map their 2026 plans, many are finding that the real challenge is not strategy but execution across multicultural teams and demanding customers.
Speaking on this shift, NLP specialist and business coach Rajiv Sharma said UAE organisations are moving toward behaviour-based execution, where meetings, internal handovers and client conversations are treated as the places where strategy actually succeeds or fails.
According to Sharma, who has worked with businesses in the UAE, India and Africa, most slowdowns happen “in conversations, not in boardrooms.” When sales, operations and regional offices interpret intent differently, proposals take longer, margins are eroded, and clients lose interest.
His work through NLP Limited combines elements of Neuro-Linguistic Programming with structured business and sales discussions, so managers and customer-facing teams learn to read intent, adjust to different nationalities and keep talks outcome-focused.
Companies use real cases from the Dubai market, such as multi-country decision-makers or last-minute commercial pressure, rather than generic roleplays.
This approach, he said, is becoming more important as Dubai firms deal with stakeholders across the GCC and Africa. A missed cue or poorly framed message in one country can delay a decision in another.
Sales remains part of the picture, but as one channel of execution, not the only goal. Organisations want teams who can protect value, maintain relationships and still move the deal forward.
To support continuity, Sharma said follow-up material is shared with line managers so the skills are reinforced after the workshop.
