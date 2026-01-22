Nepali Professional Accountants Foundation (NPAF) hosts flagship seminar 'Yantra – AI and Innovation'

The event brought together Nepali accounting and finance professionals from across the UAE
The Nepali Professional Accountants Foundation (NPAF) successfully hosted its flagship seminar of 2026, titled “Yantra – AI & Innovation,” on 18 January 2026 in Dubai. This seminar was part of NPAF’s ongoing community-led initiatives, organised by NPAF members residing in the UAE and managed by NPAF Management FZC LLC (NPAF’s management partner in the UAE).
The event brought together Nepali accounting and finance professionals from across the UAE to explore the rapidly expanding influence of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies on their profession.
The event opened with a welcome address by CA Santosh Khanal, Chairperson of NPAF. Distinguished guests Hari Prasad Odari, Consul General of Nepal to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and CA Jai Prakash Agarwal, President of the ICAI (Dubai) Chapter, shared their best wishes for NPAF and emphasised the growing global relevance of AI and technological advancement.
Special guests Manoj Marahatta, Founder of the Dubai Nepalese Influential Group (DNIG), and Amulya Khanal, Co‑founder of DNIG, graced the event with their presence.
A distinguished panel of speakers led the technical sessions, followed by a highly engaging panel discussion. CA Mahendra Khiani, Director at KPMG Middle East, presented “AI That Works, AI That Misleads,” offering a balanced perspective on the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence in professional practice.
Padam Sundar Kafle, CEO of vCodes, discussed “AI and the Future of the Finance Profession: From Compliance to Strategic Leadership,” highlighting the evolving role of finance professionals in a technology‑driven world.
CA Sanjay Gagarani, Partner at Premier Brains Global, provided insights into the UAE’s business landscape and the practical implementation of E‑invoicing.
The seminar concluded with participants gaining a deeper understanding of how emerging technologies can be effectively integrated into their professional roles.
NPAF reaffirmed its commitment to empowering accounting and finance professionals through timely, relevant, and practical knowledge‑sharing initiatives, helping to build a well-equipped workforce that contributes meaningfully to the society.
