Directors’ Institute to host Dubai Board Readiness Seminar at IFZA on February 13, 2026

The UAE’s expanding business environment further underscores the need for strong boards. By mid-2025, the country recorded over 1.3 million active business licences, with Dubai alone issuing approximately 19,000 new licences in Q1 2025. At the same time, the region has witnessed substantial capital inflows, with the UAE attracting USD 45.6 billion in FDI in 2024, reinforcing the importance of globally aligned governance frameworks.