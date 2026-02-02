GOLD/FOREX
Directors’ Institute to host Dubai Board Readiness Seminar at IFZA on February 13, 2026

The initiative follows the successful Dubai edition conducted in December 2025

Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors (DI-WCD), a globally recognised organisation specialising in board governance, director readiness, and board capability development, has announced its Dubai Board Readiness Seminar, scheduled for 13 February 2026 at 10:00 AM IST, to be held at the A2 Building, Dubai Silicon Oasis, International Free Zone Authority (IFZA).

The seminar is designed for CXOs, founders, investors, board members, and senior executives seeking structured pathways into GCC and international board roles. The initiative follows the successful Dubai edition conducted in December 2025 and reflects the Directors’ Institute’s continued commitment to strengthening governance standards across global markets.

Rising demand for governance-ready directors

Corporate governance across the GCC is undergoing rapid transformation due to regulatory reforms, increasing foreign direct investment, heightened ESG expectations, and sustained IPO activity. Recent regulatory developments, including the UAE’s Decision 24/2025, have significantly increased the demand for independent and qualified board directors, particularly in companies where the roles of Chair and CEO are combined.

The GCC region currently has over 5,500 listed board seats, with annual refresh cycles creating hundreds of new openings each year. In addition, ongoing IPO activity continues to add new board positions, increasing the need for directors with expertise in governance, financial oversight, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

Supporting board capability in a growing corporate ecosystem

The UAE’s expanding business environment further underscores the need for strong boards. By mid-2025, the country recorded over 1.3 million active business licences, with Dubai alone issuing approximately 19,000 new licences in Q1 2025. At the same time, the region has witnessed substantial capital inflows, with the UAE attracting USD 45.6 billion in FDI in 2024, reinforcing the importance of globally aligned governance frameworks.

Against this backdrop, Directors’ Institute continues to support organisations through board evaluations, governance reviews, director onboarding support, and executive education focused on modern boardroom practices.

Seminar outcomes

Participants attending the Dubai Board Readiness Seminar will receive a Board Readiness Skill-Gap Assessment and gain clarity on GCC board expectations for independent and non-executive directors. The seminar also provides insights into regional governance reforms, IPO-related board requirements, and evolving compliance standards.

Attendees will additionally gain access to DI-WCD’s global alumni network and structured pathways to the International Corporate Directorship Program, supported by UK-accredited CPDSO credentials and international e-alumni engagement.

