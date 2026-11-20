The cutting-edge technology will significantly reduce the cost of building projects
Mulk International, an award-winning multinational group established in 1982, has marked a new chapter in its four-decade industrial journey. The diversified group, known internationally for building ALUBOND USA into one of the leading metal composite panel brands, is expanding into advanced modular construction through UNIQUBE.
UNIQUBE comes to the UAE when the total value of active construction project in the UAE exceeds US$896 billion. The new cutting-edge technology will significantly reduce the cost of building these projects in the coming years.
UNIQUBE combines advanced Light-Gauge Steel (LGS) building technology, factory manufacturing and digital intelligence to deliver high-quality buildings, faster, smarter and more economically. The combination of technology, building intelligence and innovation powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics will produce building components offsite at factory and transported onsite for installation and delivery at half the time span and significantly lower cost.
In a major proof of concept, UNIQUBE completed the entire cold-formed steel structure of its new 36,000-square-foot production facility, including roofing and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, in just 15 days. Including the foundations and all associated civil works, the total factory construction was completed in 40 days, ready to receive manufacturing machinery.
The building uses engineered galvanized, cold-formed roll-formed steel sections as an alternative to conventional heavy hot-rolled structural sections. UNIQUBE reports approximately 30% lower construction cost against its conventional steel construction benchmark; the comparison is subject to final project cost verification.
The approach is designed for rapid, precision-led assembly and offers the potential to deploy mobile mini roll-forming factories at major project sites, producing tailored steel profiles close to installation and reducing transport and handling requirements. Structural suitability, including wind resistance, remains dependent on project-specific engineering and applicable authority approvals.
UNIQUBE OS is central to the broader system: the proprietary software is being developed to translate architectural designs into machine-ready manufacturing instructions, while linking production planning, component tracking, logistics, site installation and quality assurance in a connected workflow.
The venture is the brainchild of Arbab Khan, Group CEO of Mulk International. Its fully robotic manufacturing system is being developed by MULK MARSES, the robotics technology company established by Adnan Ul Mulk, Vice Chairman of Mulk International. The group plans to install and commission the integrated robotic unit over the next 60 days.
Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, said: “Our four-decade manufacturing legacy continues with UNIQUBE. Completing the 36,000-square-foot factory steel structure, roof and MEP in just 15 days—and the entire factory, including foundations and civil works, in 40 days—demonstrates the potential of this technology to transform industrial construction.”
Arbab Khan, Group CEO of Mulk International, said: “This is more than a factory. It is proof of concept for a new construction methodology combining intelligent software, on-site manufacturing and precision-engineered steel systems. We see significant opportunities for industrial buildings across international markets.”
Adnan Ul Mulk, Vice Chairman of Mulk International and Founder of MULK MARSES, said: “Through MULK MARSES, we are developing the complete robotic manufacturing solution for UNIQUBE. Our next 60 days are focused on installation, integration and commissioning, bringing UNIQUBE OS and automated production together to deliver speed, precision and scalable manufacturing.”
UNIQUBE’s global portfolio spans the USA, Canada, UAE and Africa, featuring luxury residential developments and landmark projects, including the Wyndham Hotel in the USA, the ADNOC Training Center in the UAE, and Zim Cyber City in Zimbabwe, alongside the upcoming LX by Mulk high rise tower in Dubai. These demonstrate the company’s global capabilities, engineering expertise and commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality building solutions across diverse markets.
Light-gauge steel modular construction. UNIQUBE manufactures light-gauge steel (LGS) frames off site for assembly on site. The system can integrate insulation, pre-installed mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services, and factory-built unitised façade panels. Its large-span structures can achieve clear spans of up to 25 metres for warehouses and industrial facilities.
Modular bathroom pods. Factory-fitted with sanitaryware, fixtures, finishes and pre-installed MEP, each bathroom arrives ready for positioning and connection to the building’s services.
Modular kitchen pods. Cabinetry, worktops, finishes and MEP are fitted in the factory to the project specification. The kitchen arrives as a complete unit for on-site installation and connection.
UNIQUBE will exhibit its breakthrough modular construction technology at BIG 5 Dubai, 23–26 November 2026, at Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand SS2 A111, Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors will be able to explore the group’s vision for roll-formed steel systems, intelligent factory production and the next phase of robotic construction.