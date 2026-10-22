Industry leaders gather in Dubai as Middle East steel strengthens its position as a global growth market

The Middle East is an increasingly important market for global steel, underpinned by nearly $2 trillion in infrastructure and industrial projects and a market forecast to grow from $44 billion in 2026 to $60 billion by 2031. At a time when steel producers worldwide are navigating shifting trade flows, evolving decarbonization requirements and ongoing market uncertainty, leaders from across the steel value chain will gather at Fastmarkets’ Middle East Iron & Steel (MEIS) 2026 in Dubai this November to assess the region's growth, trade and investment outlook.