Industry leaders gather in Dubai as Middle East steel strengthens its position as a global growth market

Turnkey event to assess the region's growth, trade and investment outlook
The Middle East is an increasingly important market for global steel, underpinned by nearly $2 trillion in infrastructure and industrial projects and a market forecast to grow from $44 billion in 2026 to $60 billion by 2031. At a time when steel producers worldwide are navigating shifting trade flows, evolving decarbonization requirements and ongoing market uncertainty, leaders from across the steel value chain will gather at Fastmarkets’ Middle East Iron & Steel (MEIS) 2026 in Dubai this November to assess the region's growth, trade and investment outlook.
Regional host sponsor EMSTEEL’s Group CEO, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, will be joined by senior industry figures including Ahmed Ezz, CEO of Ezz Steel; Sharjeel Azhar, CEO of Al Ittefaq Steel Products; Dr Salam Al Sharif, Chairman of Al Sharif Metals Group & BMR; Sanjay Roychoudhury, CEO of UNICOIL and Jose Noldin, CEO of GravitHY.
The region's momentum is reflected in production. According to Fastmarkets analysis, GCC crude steel output reached 21.6 million tonnes in 2025, up 9.5 per cent year over year. Electric arc furnaces account for approximately 95 per cent of regional crude steel production, giving the Middle East a strong position in the transition to lower-carbon steelmaking.
"The past year has been challenging for many parts of the steel industry, making it more important than ever to focus on where real opportunities are emerging," said Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets. "The Middle East combines significant investment, growing demand, ambitious industrial development and a strong position in lower-carbon steelmaking. MEIS brings the industry together to build relationships, identify commercial opportunities and better understand where this market is heading."
“The Middle East is moving from ambition to delivery, supported by major investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial development,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL. “At EMSTEEL, our focus is to support this growth with reliable, high-quality steel while accelerating the transition towards lower-carbon production. The region has the resources, capabilities and determination to play an increasingly important role in the future of the global steel industry.”
MEIS 2026 will examine the forces reshaping regional steel markets, including major infrastructure and industrial projects, steel demand, trade flows, tariffs, carbon regulation and the security of supply for key raw materials such as scrap, DR-grade iron ore, pellets, DRI and HBI.
Middle East Iron & Steel 2026 takes place November 16-18 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. For more information and registration details, visit Fastmarkets.