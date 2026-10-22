VIBE by Arsenal East brings a fresh take on urban living to Dubai

He believes Dubai’s competitive property market demands a distinctive approach, particularly as buyers become more discerning about what they want from their homes.

“We need to compete against developers from all around the world with beautiful concepts and branded buildings, with amazing interior design and absolutely unique architecture,” he explains.

VIBE offers exactly that – something different, particularly for younger buyers and professionals working in and around Dubai’s business districts. Barkov sees Jumeirah Garden City as an area with considerable potential, combining central connectivity with an emerging residential identity. Its location provides access to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Mall and other established lifestyle destinations, while offering an alternative to some of the city’s better-known residential neighbourhoods.

Yodgor Davlatmamadov, CEO and owner of YD Design and architect of VIBE, describes the building’s architectural concept as being driven by flow. “What we have architecturally is the dynamic flow. The way we live now, home's not just a home. It's a place where we live, work, enjoy life, exercise, dine, and more.”