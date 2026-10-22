VIBE by Arsenal East brings a fresh take on urban living to Dubai

Jumeirah Garden City project blends playful, unconventional design with functionality
Dubai’s urban living scene has a new offering with the launch of VIBE by Arsenal East, a residential development that aims to challenge conventional ideas of luxury through bold architecture, expressive design and a lifestyle built around comfort, wellness and community.
Showcased at a launch event at Nikki Beach, the project gave prospective investors and real estate professionals a first look at the development, which will be in Jumeirah Garden City in Satwa.
Designed to appeal to younger professionals, creative residents and investors, VIBE takes a different approach to premium living. Rather than relying on the understated finishes and neutral palettes often associated with luxury developments, the concept embraces individuality, unconventional design and a playful personality, without compromising on functionality.
For Arsenal East, the project also represents an important step in its expansion into the UAE market. The international developer brings nearly 30 years of experience to the sector, having delivered 55 residential complexes comprising more than 23,000 apartments and received over 100 professional awards.
“The Dubai market is one of the most dynamic markets in the world right now, and we believe it will keep growing,” says Maxim Barkov, CEO of Arsenal East. “We are also looking at Abu Dhabi, which is a strong market.”
He believes Dubai’s competitive property market demands a distinctive approach, particularly as buyers become more discerning about what they want from their homes.
“We need to compete against developers from all around the world with beautiful concepts and branded buildings, with amazing interior design and absolutely unique architecture,” he explains.
VIBE offers exactly that – something different, particularly for younger buyers and professionals working in and around Dubai’s business districts. Barkov sees Jumeirah Garden City as an area with considerable potential, combining central connectivity with an emerging residential identity. Its location provides access to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Mall and other established lifestyle destinations, while offering an alternative to some of the city’s better-known residential neighbourhoods.
Yodgor Davlatmamadov, CEO and owner of YD Design and architect of VIBE, describes the building’s architectural concept as being driven by flow. “What we have architecturally is the dynamic flow. The way we live now, home's not just a home. It's a place where we live, work, enjoy life, exercise, dine, and more.”
VIBE follows the concept of ironic luxury, a design philosophy that combines premium materials with unexpected forms and a willingness to challenge convention.
Fedor Goregliad, Co-founder and Head Architect at DA bureau, the architectural studio behind the project’s design, explains that the intention is to create contrast rather than follow familiar ideas of what an expensive residential building should look like.
“We took the stereotypes of Dubai luxury and tried to mix it up,” he says. “We took all the same materials, all the same ingredients, and just mixed it with lots of marble and complex shapes. And we designed a space which gives people the chance to be more social.”
Traditional materials are paired with unconventional shapes, creating visual interest and a sense of playfulness. One of the most striking features is planned for the lobby, where a large marble cube suspended from the ceiling challenges the viewer’s perception of space and orientation.
VIBE comprises 207 fully furnished residences, including 153 one-bedroom apartments and 54 studios. The development’s lifestyle offering is designed to extend well beyond the front door, bringing together spaces for work, fitness, relaxation and social interaction.
Among its standout features is a 25-metre, temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool, complemented by an outdoor pool. The project will also include a terrace garden, gym, yoga and meditation areas, coworking and meeting facilities, a library and a cinema lounge.
A healthy-food restaurant and lifestyle and property management services are also planned, alongside 227 parking spaces.
The development will offer more than 7,000 square feet of indoor amenities and 20,000 square feet of outdoor amenities. Commercial and retail spaces are also part of the wider concept.
The intention is to make everyday activities more convenient, allowing residents to work, exercise, relax and socialise without having to travel across the city to access these facilities.
Wellness is another central pillar of the VIBE concept, with dedicated areas intended to encourage residents to make time for their physical and mental well-being.
Carolina Cortesi, VIBE’s project wellness ambassador, believes that integrating these facilities into a residential development can help remove some of the everyday barriers that prevent people from maintaining a healthy routine.
“Wellness nowadays is seen more as a task, a task that has to fit into the schedule of people,” she says. “We live in a world that moves fast, and we don't have time to go anymore to take a yoga class or to take our little moment in the spa due to traffic, due to work, due to family.”
Bringing these experiences into the building, she explains, can make it easier for residents to find a better work-life balance.
The shared facilities are also intended to encourage social connections. Group activities, yoga sessions and opportunities to meet in communal spaces can help residents build relationships organically, creating a sense of community beyond simply living in the same building.
For Arsenal East, VIBE offers an opportunity to establish its identity in Dubai through a project that combines architectural individuality with practical amenities and a strong lifestyle proposition.
As Dubai’s residential market continues to evolve, developments such as VIBE reflect an approach to luxury that places greater emphasis on how people live, work and connect, rather than relying on finishes and appearances alone.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.