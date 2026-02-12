Misk Pharmaceutical Industries appoints UNIMED LLC as exclusive partner for strategic UAE market entry

Partnership was formalised at WHX 2026, marking the beginning of the commercial operations
Dubai: Misk Pharmaceutical Industries, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Jordan, today officially announced its entrance into the UAE healthcare market through a landmark distribution agreement with United Medical Supplies (UNIMED) LLC. The partnership was formalised at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, marking the beginning of Misk Pharma’s commercial operations in the Emirates.
Under this exclusive agreement, UNIMED, a subsidiary of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, will provide the comprehensive regulatory, logistical, and supply chain infrastructure required to launch Misk Pharma’s high-quality portfolio. While Misk Pharma will spearhead sales and marketing initiatives, UNIMED will ensure seamless access to its extensive network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies across the UAE.
The agreement was signed at the UNIMED Stand (S13.A10) by Ahmad Jarrar, General Manager of UNIMED, and Dr. Amr F. Nairoukh, General Manager of Misk Pharmaceutical Industries, in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations. Ahmad Jarrar, General Manager of UNIMED, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Misk Pharmaceutical Industries to the UAE. At UNIMED, we pride ourselves on being the gateway for regional innovation, and our partnership with Misk Pharma is a perfect example of this. By combining the heritage of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group with Misk Pharma’s manufacturing excellence, we are ensuring that UAE healthcare providers have access to a new and reliable source of high-quality pharmaceutical products." Dr. Amr F. Nairoukh, General Manager of Misk Pharmaceutical Industries, stated:
"The UAE is a sophisticated and vital market, and finding the right partner was our top priority for this expansion. United Medical Supplies (UNIMED) LLC stands out for its exceptional logistics capabilities and deep understanding of the local market. This agreement is a major milestone for Misk Pharma, and we are confident that UNIMED’s robust distribution network will be the cornerstone of our success as we introduce our debut portfolio to the UAE."
The collaboration is set to focus initially on Misk Pharma’s range of gastroenterology, respiratory, neurology and specialised bone health medications, with first shipments expected to enter the UAE market later this year.