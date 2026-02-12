Misk Pharmaceutical Industries appoints UNIMED LLC as exclusive partner for strategic UAE market entry

"We are delighted to welcome Misk Pharmaceutical Industries to the UAE. At UNIMED, we pride ourselves on being the gateway for regional innovation, and our partnership with Misk Pharma is a perfect example of this. By combining the heritage of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group with Misk Pharma’s manufacturing excellence, we are ensuring that UAE healthcare providers have access to a new and reliable source of high-quality pharmaceutical products." Dr. Amr F. Nairoukh, General Manager of Misk Pharmaceutical Industries, stated: