Mbank opens new SME and corporate focused branch at City Walk Dubai

Mohammad Wassim Khayata, CEO of Mbank said, “The opening of our City Walk Dubai branch reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers and contributing to the continued growth of Dubai’s dynamic economy. This location has been specifically designed to serve SMEs and corporate clients, while also supporting the broader banking needs of individual customers. It also responds to the increasing demand for hybrid banking models that combine digital convenience with in-person advisory and transaction support. Dubai remains one of the region’s most vibrant economic centres, particularly for entrepreneurs and growing businesses. Through this expansion, we are bringing Mbank’s technology-led banking model closer to customers while supporting business growth, innovation, and financial inclusion.”