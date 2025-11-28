Mbank expands in the UAE with a new branch in Al Ain

Commenting on the branch opening, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank, said: "Opening our new branch in Al Ain is a significant step toward our vision of being the most community-focused bank in the UAE. Choosing Hili Mall as our location enables us to better serve individuals and corporates in a central and easily accessible environment. This expansion reflects our commitment to empowering the Al Ain community with advanced financial solutions that support the UAE’s broader goals for economic growth and digital transformation."