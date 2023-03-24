Dubai: Flexibility while making a booking and reduction in the high cancellation charges are the two key requirements travelers in the UAE expect to get some help on, according to research by the portal MakeMyTrip.
And it is now listening to what consumers want. New features allow users to make advance hotel bookings by paying Dh1 at the time of booking. And pay the whole amount later, closer to the check-in date. A pay-at-hotel feature allows the user to reserve the hotel and pay directly at the hotel.
Another change is the zero-cancellation feature on flight booking, which provides an assurance of coverage in case of cancellation due to any uncertainties. And to be launched shortly is the ‘price lock’ feature on flight booking, which allows users to pay a nominal amount to ‘lock’ the price and return to an assured ticket price later.
“Our experience of being a travel super-app in the diverse Indian market, and our strong tech stack, helps us understand the travel needs of users in the UAE better,” said Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer of Flights and Gulf Cooperation Council, MakeMyTrip. “With the launch of the industry-leading features and an innovative marketing campaign, we aim to reach out to a wider consumer base.”