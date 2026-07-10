Maithri Aquatech welcomes DP World as strategic investor

Investment will support the deployment of AWG technology across global operations
Maithri Aquatech Private Limited announced a strategic equity investment from DP World, one of the world's leading supply chain and logistics companies. The investment marks an important milestone for Maithri Aquatech and will support the deployment of its atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology across DP World's global network.
Maithri Aquatech was founded on a singular belief: that the next era of water security will be defined not by infrastructure built around existing water sources, but by technology that generates water from the atmosphere itself.
Over the past several years, the company has built a robust R&D engine, developing MEGHDOOT solutions across a wide spectrum of applications — from community and commercial deployments to industrial, defense, and logistics environments — each requiring a different set of technical specifications, performance parameters, and integration approaches.
That breadth of application-specific R&D is what positions Maithri Aquatech as more than a product company; it is a deep-tech platform for water creation.
DP World's investment, and its intent to pilot Maithri's MEGHDOOT systems opens a new chapter for both organisations. It creates the opportunity to demonstrate the technology at scale, in real-world operating environments, across diverse geographies — building the evidence base that will take AWG from a promising solution to a proven standard.
"We are honored to welcome DP World as a strategic partner. Their investment reflects a shared belief that water security is not a peripheral challenge — it is central to the resilience of global trade, communities, and ecosystems. For Maithri Aquatech, this partnership provides the platform to demonstrate our technology at the scale and rigour it deserves, and to take it to the world," said Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director — Maithri Aquatech.
The partnership also speaks of the deepening ties between India and the UAE — two economies whose collaboration on innovation, sustainability, and trade continues to grow in ambition and substance.
Maithri Aquatech’s founding team reflects this by design: Ramkrishna Mukkavilli anchors the company’s headquarters, production, and R&D operations in Hyderabad, while Co-Founder Pawan Borle is based in Dubai, focused on building Maithri’s international business and strategic partnerships. The DP World relationship is, in many ways, a natural expression of that architecture.
There is something deeper in this story worth pausing on. The word ‘Maithri’ means friendship in Sanskrit. At a time when water is discussed almost exclusively in the language of scarcity, competition, and conflict — with many predicting that the next great conflicts will be fought over water — Maithri Aquatech was founded on a fundamentally different belief: that water can be a bridge, not a battleground. That the right technology, in the right hands, with the right partnerships, can build bridges of friendship over water. This investment is a meaningful step in making that vision real.