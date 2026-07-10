Maithri Aquatech welcomes DP World as strategic investor

There is something deeper in this story worth pausing on. The word ‘Maithri’ means friendship in Sanskrit. At a time when water is discussed almost exclusively in the language of scarcity, competition, and conflict — with many predicting that the next great conflicts will be fought over water — Maithri Aquatech was founded on a fundamentally different belief: that water can be a bridge, not a battleground. That the right technology, in the right hands, with the right partnerships, can build bridges of friendship over water. This investment is a meaningful step in making that vision real.