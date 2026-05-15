Lemnisk welcomes former Emirates NBD banking veteran Suvo Sarkar as strategic advisor to accelerate agentic AI vision

With over 38 years of experience in retail banking, business banking, and wealth management across Asia and the Middle East, Sarkar brings a profound understanding of customer-centric digital strategies. He is the founder and CEO of 3D Advisory, a consulting firm centered on the pillars of Digitisation, Data, and Design. Previously, he served for 11 years as the Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD. During his tenure, he co-led the bank's massive digital transformation and created Liv, the first digital bank in the Middle East. Currently, he is also a senior advisor to McKinsey & Co and an executive advisor to Mastercard.