Lemnisk welcomes former Emirates NBD banking veteran Suvo Sarkar as strategic advisor to accelerate agentic AI vision

Sarkar's expertise to help Lemnisk revolutionise customer engagement through agentic AI
Lemnisk, a leading enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Suvo Sarkar to its advisory board. Sarkar is a distinguished banking executive whose expertise will help guide Lemnisk's mission to revolutionise customer engagement through agentic AI and intelligent data orchestration.
With over 38 years of experience in retail banking, business banking, and wealth management across Asia and the Middle East, Sarkar brings a profound understanding of customer-centric digital strategies. He is the founder and CEO of 3D Advisory, a consulting firm centered on the pillars of Digitisation, Data, and Design. Previously, he served for 11 years as the Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD. During his tenure, he co-led the bank's massive digital transformation and created Liv, the first digital bank in the Middle East. Currently, he is also a senior advisor to McKinsey & Co and an executive advisor to Mastercard.
"We are incredibly honored to welcome Suvo to our advisory board," said Subra Krishnan, CEO of Lemnisk. "As we evolve our platform to harness agentic AI - enabling autonomous, real-time customer journey orchestration - Suvo's unparalleled track record in driving enterprise-scale digital transformation will be invaluable. His insights will directly impact our product innovation, helping our enterprise clients move from reactive data analysis to proactive, AI-driven customer experiences."
"I am excited to join Lemnisk as an advisor during such a dynamic time in the customer data and AI landscape," said Suvo Sarkar. "The future of financial services and beyond relies on unlocking the true potential of customer data through agentic AI, moving from simple automation to autonomous, highly personalised decision-making. I look forward to collaborating with the Lemnisk team to help empower brands to connect with their customers more intelligently."
Widely regarded as a thought leader in the Middle Eastern banking industry, Sarkar hosts the award-winning "Money Majlis" podcast. His visionary work has earned him numerous industry accolades, including a global Lifetime Achievement Award from Retail Banker International in 2020 and the Digital Leader of the Middle East recognition by the MIT Sloan Review in 2017.