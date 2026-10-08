LEAPTING unveils Auto-navigation Forklift Robot to revolutionise solar material handling

The launch event featured an insightful panel discussion titled “From Challenges to Solutions: The Role of Robotics in Solar PV” that brought together prominent clean energy leaders and industry experts to address key sector challenges. The panel included: "Waleed Al Hallaj, CEO of Solarabic, Vincent Liu, Sales Director overseas at LEAPTING, Mohamed Saady Dweik, Technical Director at Jinko Solar, Fouad Maksoud, Site Manager at DNV