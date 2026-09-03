JK Cement officially inaugurates JK DryChem Industries LLC at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone

The state-of-the-art plant specialises in producing advanced construction chemicals, waterproofing, cement additives, tile adhesives, plasters, and dry-mix mortars for the UAE and international markets. Spanning 5,000 square metres, the facility will initially serve the domestic market before scaling export operations into the wider GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia. This first phase of development is expected to create approximately 50 direct new jobs while significantly enhancing local supply chain efficiency.