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JK Cement officially inaugurates JK DryChem Industries LLC at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone

High-tech manufacturing facility major milestone in company's Middle East expansion plans

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JK Cement officially inaugurates JK DryChem Industries LLC at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone

JK Cement has strengthened its regional footprint with the establishment of its new subsidiary, JK DryChem Industries LLC, in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). Driven by the strategic vision of JK Cement Ltd. Managing Director Dr Raghavpat Singhania, this high-tech manufacturing facility represents a major milestone in the company's Middle East expansion.

Executives from JK Cement and RAKEZ officially inaugurated the new facility in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone, with Dr. Raghavpat Singhania and RAKEZ Group CEO Mr. Ramy Jallad leading the opening ceremony to mark the occasion.

The foundation for the project was laid in November 2025, when Mr. Amit Kothari, CEO of JK Cement UAE, signed a 25-year lease with RAKEZ to establish the new manufacturing base — a decision underpinned by the emirate's strong infrastructure and direct logistical access via Saqr Port.

The state-of-the-art plant specialises in producing advanced construction chemicals, waterproofing, cement additives, tile adhesives, plasters, and dry-mix mortars for the UAE and international markets. Spanning 5,000 square metres, the facility will initially serve the domestic market before scaling export operations into the wider GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia. This first phase of development is expected to create approximately 50 direct new jobs while significantly enhancing local supply chain efficiency.

The establishment of JK DryChem Industries LLC marks a significant expansion of the emirate's industrial sector, directly supporting government initiatives to drive manufacturing, trade, and innovation. The investment aligns with RAKEZ's ongoing mission to attract diversified foreign direct investment (FDI), further cementing Ras Al Khaimah's position as a premier regional hub for industrial growth.

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