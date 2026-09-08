JK Cement UAE officially launches JK Profix Construction Chemicals division

JK Cement UAE has officially marked the launch of its JK Profix Construction Chemicals division at a special event held at the Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Dubai, celebrating the commencement of full in-house production at its new state-of-the-art facility, JK DryChem Industries, located in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone, Ras Al Khaimah.

The special event brought together a distinguished gathering of partners from the construction industry alongside CEO, Amit Kothari, and members of the Executive Committee. Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement, was the chief guest, alongside Dr Ibrahim Saad, Director of the Fujairah Statistics Centre.