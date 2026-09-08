JK Cement UAE officially launches JK Profix Construction Chemicals division

Begins in-house production at new state-of-the-art facility, JK DryChem Industries, in RAK
JK Cement UAE has officially marked the launch of its JK Profix Construction Chemicals division at a special event held at the Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Dubai, celebrating the commencement of full in-house production at its new state-of-the-art facility, JK DryChem Industries, located in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone, Ras Al Khaimah.
The special event brought together a distinguished gathering of partners from the construction industry alongside CEO, Amit Kothari, and members of the Executive Committee. Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement, was the chief guest, alongside Dr Ibrahim Saad, Director of the Fujairah Statistics Centre.
While JK Profix was first established in late 2024, this milestone event marked a major leap forward in the company's local manufacturing capabilities in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing together senior executives, industry partners, and key clients to witness JK Cement's expanding footprint in the region.
The evening began with an executive networking session. Kothari then delivered the opening address commemorating the occasion alongside the company's UAE partners. He highlighted the strategic significance of the new facility and noted its role in strengthening the company's responsiveness to the region's fast-evolving construction demands.
Dr Singhania then addressed the visitors. "By initiating full in-house production at JK DryChem Industries, we are further strengthening our ability to provide world-class construction solutions to the UAE market," he said.
A key highlight of the evening was a presentation by the company's Technical Team, who unveiled the latest innovations in construction chemicals and drymix products. The team also officially introduced JK Cement's newly launched Textured Coatings division in the UAE, JKMaxx Paints, showcasing advanced, sustainable paint solutions designed for modern architecture.
Following an interactive technical Q&A session and first-hand success stories shared by prominent clients, JK Cement hosted a Client Appreciation Awards ceremony. Dr Singhania, Kothari, Ajay Mathur, Head of International Operations, and Manoj Kaipura, Head of Dry Mix and CC Sales, took the stage to present trophies to long-standing partners in recognition of their contribution to the company's regional success.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.