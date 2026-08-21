Film Master LLC brings LUMIVIA to Middle East cinemas

Magical animated adventure launched across Middle East from August 20
Film Master media Distribution LLC, a major force in independent theatrical film distribution, is bringing the magical animated adventure LUMIVIA to cinemas across the Middle East from 20 August 2026.
From its Dubai base, Film Master LLC has grown into a powerhouse in the region’s theatrical distribution landscape, releasing 100+ movie titles annually across the GCC. The company works across a diverse slate of international, commercial, studio, and independent films, connecting global content with audiences throughout the Middle East.
With an extensive distribution network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, Film Master LLC combines strong market expertise with strategic partnerships across leading cinema exhibitors. Its established relationships with major theatrical chains enable wide-reaching releases, premium cinema placements, targeted promotional campaigns, and strong audience engagement.
Beyond distribution, Film Master LLC has become known for creating high-profile cinematic experiences, including red-carpet premieres, celebrity appearances, press events, media campaigns, influencer activations, and exclusive screenings. These initiatives have helped position the company as a key commercial and independent distribution player in the Middle East.
The company’s strategic collaborations with major studios, producers, international content owners, and cinema exhibitors continue to strengthen its position within the region’s rapidly expanding theatrical entertainment industry.
Leading the distribution of LUMIVIA is Gaganpreet Singh, CEO of Film Master LLC, whose vision continues to drive the company’s expansion and its mission to introduce distinctive international cinema to Middle Eastern audiences.
LUMIVIA follows Bluey, a dedicated teacher determined to transform his town through the power of education. After saving his son, Bluey is gifted a magical wand by a wizard — one that grants him five wishes.
But when his mischievous brother Donny and friend Sharky attempt to get their hands on the wand, Bluey’s magical journey quickly turns into a hilarious adventure filled with unexpected challenges.
As Bluey uses his wishes to solve one problem after another, he soon discovers that magic has its limits. Ultimately, the wizard teaches him a powerful lesson: true change is created through hard work, wisdom, courage, and determination — not magic alone.
Combining comedy, fantasy, adventure, heart, and meaningful life lessons, LUMIVIA is designed to deliver an entertaining and memorable theatrical experience for families and audiences of all ages.
LUMIVIA released on August 20, 2026, with Film Master LLC handling its regional theatrical distribution, bringing the animated adventure to audiences across key Middle Eastern markets.
Film Master LLC — Connecting Global Cinema with Middle Eastern Audiences.