Jenna Gearing’s Arabian-inspired hunting sculptures shine at Saudi Falconry Exhibition

Fascinated by form and movement, she turned passion into metal artistry
Riyadh: Bronze hunting sculptures from an English artist are turning heads at the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025, currently underway at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh, until October 11. The pieces stand out for their unique fusion of European classicism and authentic Arabian spirit.
Young British artist Jenna Gearing, whose work is also resident in the National Portrait Gallery and the Fleet Air Arm Museum, is renowned for her beautiful and elegant sculptures of stags, roe bucks and foxhounds. In Saudi she is showcasing a collection of bronze sculptures depicting Arabian horses, falcons and other animals. Their style reflects the intersection of cultures at this global exhibition which celebrates creativity and heritage.
Gearing began her artistic journey in childhood, driven by a fascination with form and movement, before turning her passion into a professional career in metal sculpture. She said her love for bronze comes from its durability and ability to capture fine details and emotion, noting that the medium bridges the essence of history with the energy of modern art.
She uses traditional sculpting techniques in clay or wax before casting her pieces in bronze through the ancient lost-wax process, personally supervising every stage to ensure precision in texture and tone.
Now participating in the exhibition for the third time, Gearing is presenting works priced between SAR15,000 for smaller pieces and SAR110,000 for her signature work, The Flying Falcon. She said her designs are inspired by the deep connection between Arabs and animals — particularly horses, camels, and falcons — adding that her previous visits to the Kingdom inspired works that express the authenticity of Saudi heritage and embody the strength, beauty, and loyalty found in its culture.
Organised by the Saudi Falcons Club, the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 reinforces its position as a leading global destination, featuring more than 23 accompanying events that highlight its role in preserving time-honored traditions and reviving the heritage of falconry, hunting, and related pursuits.
Praising Jenna’s magnificent depictions of falconry, Talal bin Abdulaziz AlShamaisi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, said:
“The Saudi falcon carries a message that falconry is a cultural, environmental, and economic heritage, and that Saudi Arabia, as a leading destination for falconry, can transform this heritage into a source of biodiversity enrichment, local content development, and global investment.”
