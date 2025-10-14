Jenna Gearing’s Arabian-inspired hunting sculptures shine at Saudi Falconry Exhibition

Now participating in the exhibition for the third time, Gearing is presenting works priced between SAR15,000 for smaller pieces and SAR110,000 for her signature work, The Flying Falcon. She said her designs are inspired by the deep connection between Arabs and animals — particularly horses, camels, and falcons — adding that her previous visits to the Kingdom inspired works that express the authenticity of Saudi heritage and embody the strength, beauty, and loyalty found in its culture.