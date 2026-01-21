Jebel Sifah unveils Phase 2 of Olive Farms by Raya amid record demand for wellness living

Commenting on the launch of Olive Farms by Raya, Engineer Ashraf Nessim, CEO of Muriya, said: “Olive Farms by Raya, represents a natural progression of our vision for Jebel Sifah and a direct response to what today’s homeowners are seeking healthier, more meaningful ways of living. Inspired by the strong success and demand we witnessed with Sifah Farms, this new phase reflects our customer-centric approach and our commitment to developing communities that place wellbeing, nature, and quality of life at their core. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, Olive Farms by Raya, embodies our belief that sustainable living and healthy environments are fundamental to building resilient communities and future generations.”