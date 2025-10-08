Jebel Sifah shines as Egypt, Italy, and Kuwait qualify for Fishing World Cup

"The accomplishment of the Jebel Sifah International Fishing Championship highlights the vast tourism potential of the Sultanate of Oman and reinforces Jebel Sifah’s position as an exceptional destination that blends Oman’s natural beauty with diverse recreational and sporting activities. We take great pride in seeing this annual championship align with our broader vision of promoting sustainable tourism while showcasing Oman’s unique appeal. Events like these not only celebrate sport and community, but also position our nation as a leading global destination for adventure, leisure, and meaningful experiences."