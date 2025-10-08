Jebel Sifah shines as Egypt, Italy, and Kuwait qualify for Fishing World Cup

Historic first: All-women’s team debuts at Championship in Jebel Sifah
Muscat: The 2nd edition of the Jebel Sifah International Fishing Championship concluded with resounding success, establishing itself once again as the largest and most prestigious fishing event of its kind in the Gulf.
Hosted at the award-winning destination of Jebel Sifah by Orascom development and Omran, and held under the supervision of the Oman Maritime Sports Committee in collaboration with the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA), the championship drew together 22 elite teams from 10 countries, united by their passion for competitive sportfishing in one of the world’s most spectacular marine settings.
In a showcase of talent, perseverance, and sportsmanship, Egypt emerged victorious with Team Brouq claiming the championship title after delivering a dominant performance.
The triumph was further underlined by angler Ahmed Nabil, who landed a magnificent Blue Marlin to secure the prestigious Top Angler Award, cementing Egypt’s place at the pinnacle of the tournament.
Italy’s Circolo Pesca Daltura Catania impressed with an exceptional showing that earned them the runner-up title. Italian angler Tonny Luppa also demonstrated outstanding skill, reeling in a powerful Black Marlin to claim second place in the Top Angler category.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Reel Addict Team delivered a consistent and strong performance, taking third place overall and underscoring the high level of competition that defined the championship.
The Biggest Fish Award brought additional drama and excitement, with Turkish angler Karim Sadiq of Team Stafu landing a spectacular 36.65 kg Yellowfin Tuna, the heaviest catch of the tournament.
Egypt’s Ahmed Metwally followed closely with an impressive 35.35 kg tuna, while Kuwait’s Reel Addict Team once again proved their consistency with a 34.75 kg catch that placed them third in the category.
Concluding the competition, Egypt, Italy, and Kuwait have earned the honor of representing the region at the prestigious Fishing World Cup in Costa Rica, taking Oman’s spirit of competition and sportsmanship to the global stage.
Reflecting on the success, Engineer Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya, the developer of award- winning destinations Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah, said:
"The accomplishment of the Jebel Sifah International Fishing Championship highlights the vast tourism potential of the Sultanate of Oman and reinforces Jebel Sifah’s position as an exceptional destination that blends Oman’s natural beauty with diverse recreational and sporting activities. We take great pride in seeing this annual championship align with our broader vision of promoting sustainable tourism while showcasing Oman’s unique appeal. Events like these not only celebrate sport and community, but also position our nation as a leading global destination for adventure, leisure, and meaningful experiences."
"The natural beauty of Jebel Sifah and the Sea of Oman make this one of the most spectacular fishing grounds in the world. To see 22 teams from 10 countries competing under the IGFA umbrella here in the Gulf is a remarkable achievement," said Ahmed Metikes, IGFA member and founder of Ethical Anglers. "We are proud of Egypt’s victory and determined to further position Oman as a global sportfishing destination."
Engineer Mohamed Qaddah, President of the Egyptian Fishing Federation, expressed his pride in Egypt’s historic win: "We are extremely proud to see Egypt claim the championship title and the Top Angler award. This victory showcases the professionalism and competitiveness of Egyptian teams on the international stage. We now look forward with great excitement to the World Cup and extend our gratitude to Jebel Sifah and the Sultanate of Oman for their outstanding organization and warm hospitality."
Nestled just 45 minutes from Muscat, Jebel Sifah is a world-class lifestyle and tourism destination framed by the dramatic Al Hajar Mountains and the azure waters of the Sea of Oman.
Its blend of natural beauty and modern amenities, including the Sifawy Boutique Hotel, a stunning ocean-view golf course, a vibrant marina, gourmet dining, and exclusive tax-free residences makes it a premier venue for hosting global sporting events and a true testament to Oman’s rising profile as a hub for marine tourism.
