InsuranceMarket.ae recognised Among the 2026 Best Workplaces in the UAE

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, has ranked InsuranceMarket.ae among the Best Workplaces in the UAE. This recognition is based on one of the region’s largest employee experience studies, where thousands of employees were surveyed to assess trust, innovation, company values and leadership.



This recognition reflects InsuranceMarket.ae’s continued commitment to building a people-first organisation where performance and well-being go hand in hand. With a growing team of over 400 employees, the company has consistently prioritised initiatives that support its people both professionally and personally.



“We have always believed that strong businesses are built by strong teams. This recognition reflects the culture we have consciously nurtured, one that values trust, empathy and shared responsibility. When people feel supported, they perform at their best, and that ultimately defines the experience we deliver to our customers,” said Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae.



Recent initiatives have reinforced this philosophy in action. During a period of regional uncertainty, the company introduced a flexible learning arrangement by converting its Academy Room into a dedicated space where employees’ children could attend online classes while parents continued their workday nearby. The initiative was designed to provide stability and peace of mind, acknowledging that productivity is closely linked to the ability to manage personal responsibilities.



In parallel, InsuranceMarket.ae continues to strengthen diversity within its workforce, with women representing approximately 40% of the team. This reflects a deliberate effort to build an inclusive and balanced workplace where opportunities are accessible to all.



As one of the UAE’s largest and highest-rated insurance platforms, known for its customer-first approach and strong internal culture, InsuranceMarket.ae views this recognition as a milestone in its broader journey of building a sustainable, high-performance organisation. The company remains focused on evolving its workplace practices while continuing to set benchmarks for culture, innovation and employee experience across the region.