Reimagining Work Place Dining: Insights from Deliveroo for Work

In a recent interview with Deliveroo for Work, we learned about the company’s operations and its impact on employee engagement in the workplace. It recently relocated to Dubai to further engage with the dynamic market it holds. Previously based in another region, the shift to Dubai has enabled a new focus on growth within the company.

Deliveroo for Work is a service tailored to meet the dining needs of organizations, delivering high-quality meals to enhance employee satisfaction and engagement. The business is currently experiencing growth as more companies recognise the correlation between food offerings and workplace morale. The designated official shared insights on how growth is being driven through strategic partnerships with local restaurants and data analysis that aligns food offerings with employee preferences.

The discussion also covered the Feeding Employee Engagement Report, which was created to explore the role of food in workplace culture. Key findings from the report indicate that food can serve as a significant signal of identity within organisations, fostering connections among team members.

When asked about the need for traditional canteens, it was highlighted that while such arrangements can work for some, Deliveroo for Work provides a more flexible solution that can address diverse team preferences. This flexibility includes the ability to cater to large-scale teams and to offer more than just food, encompassing a variety of services aimed at enhancing employee experiences.

The interview wrapped up with a light-hearted moment regarding lunch plans, reflecting a common appreciation for good food among individuals in the workplace. Overall, the conversation provided valuable insights into how Deliveroo for Work is innovating corporate dining experiences in the region.

Watch the full episode On GNTALKS to learn more!