Dubai: A business solutions company, India’s Vrata Tech Solutions, has set up an office in Dubai that will lead its expansion into the other Gulf and regional markets. Vrata is part of the Arvind Mafatlal Group.
VTS Dubai will support clients in ‘reaching their technology goals and becoming organisationally resilient’. IT spending in the UAE is projected to reach $8.2 billion by 2023. While software and services demand will drive IT spending growth over the medium term, it will also see emerging ‘frontier’ technologies such as AI, ML, Big Data, RPA, and analytical tools driving growth.
Shibin Chulliparambil, CEO of Vrata Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, “We look forward to exploring the exciting potential of the GCC and MENA markets and provide our best-in-class products and services to clients there. The IT landscape is getting increasing complex and VTS Dubai is committed to helping businesses navigate their way through the challenges.”
An 118-year old entity, the Arvind Mafatlal Group has interests in textiles, rubber chemicals, IT, real estate, ecommerce, edtech and healthcare.