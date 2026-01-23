India’s first Kidana Tower Hajj experience introduced by 3N Travel

First Indian Company to introduce Kidana Tower stay in Mina – Hajj 2025
3N Travel & Tourist Bureau proudly announces a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian company to offer Kidana Tower accommodation in Mina for Indian pilgrims during Hajj 2025.
Kidana Tower is one of the most advanced facilities in Mina, designed to provide greater comfort, improved accessibility, better crowd management, and enhanced services, ensuring a safer and more dignified Hajj experience. With this huge step now Indian pilgrims can experience Hajj with better facilities and convenience.
3NHAJ offers Hajj packages for Indians all over the world. They are specialized in short packages and clock tower packages including VIP Kidana tower stay in Mina with upgraded tents in arafaat.
As officially announced by the authorities, the last date to confirm Hajj 2025 is 25 January 2026. With limited quota and high demand, all Indian pilgrims in India and abroad are strongly urged to register and confirm without delay.
Pilgrims are advised to book only through registered and authorized Hajj companies to ensure compliance, transparency, and peace of mind.
