IKEA launches ‘Globally Local’ in UAE, merging Scandinavian design with regional heritage

The campaign celebrates Arab artistry as local creators reimagine iconic IKEA pieces
Dubai: IKEA has launched ‘Globally Local’ in the UAE, a new initiative celebrating the intersection of global design and local culture. The campaign brings together talented artists from the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt to reimagine iconic IKEA products through their own cultural lens, combining IKEA’s Scandinavian design and functionality with the rich heritage, craftsmanship, and storytelling traditions of their home countries.
From traditional motifs and materials to contemporary interpretations of regional design, each custom creation reflects how modern Arab homes continue to draw inspiration from the past, where function meets emotion, and where design becomes a story of identity and belonging. Through ‘Globally Local’, IKEA honours the beauty of regional traditions and creative expression. Each artist-designed product is inspired by local crafts, patterns, and heritage, resulting in pieces that are both personal and proudly local.
In the UAE, IKEA has partnered with Emirati artist Muhra Al Muhairi, who has reimagined five beloved IKEA pieces: the STILREN Vase, LAUTERS Floor Lamp, GRÖNSTA Chair with Armrests, LACK Side Table, and TOLKNING Room Divider. Each piece draws inspiration from the UAE’s artistic heritage and modern identity, blending natural materials and traditional elements with IKEA’s clean, functional aesthetic. These one-of-a-kind items will be showcased at the IKEA store on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with story plaques and narratives that highlight the artistry, meaning, and inspiration behind their creation, offering customers a glimpse into the intersection of local creativity and Scandinavian design.
The campaign demonstrates how meaningful design can be both beautiful and practical. While these customised pieces are unique, they remain relatable, embodying IKEA’s wider commitment to accessibility and purposeful living.
’Globally Local’ is a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and individuality, and a reflection of how design can be both deeply personal and universally relevant,” said Carla Klumpenaar, GM Marketing, Communications and Interior Design, IKEA UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman. “Through this initiative, we are collaborating with talented artists from across the region to reimagine some of our most loved IKEA pieces through a uniquely regional lens. Each design tells a story that honours traditional craftsmanship, materials, and motifs, while bringing them into conversation with the clean lines and functionality of Scandinavian design.”
She added: “At IKEA, we have always believed that design can be both beautiful and practical. These creations embody that philosophy as pieces inspired by tradition yet crafted for modern living. ‘Globally Local’ is an invitation for the community to celebrate their own stories of culture and creativity.”
In addition to the in-store displays, participating artists will lead workshops where IKEA Family members, customers and visitors can experience their crafts firsthand – taking their audiences through their practice and personal stories before guiding a hands-on session to co-create a simple, customised IKEA piece to take home. The initiative also invites customers to participate in ‘Your Local Story’, a competition designed to celebrate community voices.
Visit IKEA Yas Island to see the pieces, or repost the contest image from IKEA UAE’s Instagram page to your stories or leave a comment under the post.
Mention the design that resonates most with you and why. Does it spark a memory, reflect a cultural connection or simply inspire you?
Tag @IKEAUAE and use #IKEA_YourLocalStory + #IKEAGloballyLocal
IKEA will curate the most heartfelt and creative submissions and award five winners, each receiving one of the designs at the end of the contest period, allowing participants to bring a piece of this local celebration into their homes. Whether it’s a cherished memory, a cultural connection, or simply a spark of inspiration, each story will contribute to a collective social artwork, showcasing the community’s shared creativity and passion for design.
Through this collective artwork and its unique blend of form, function, and cultural storytelling, 'Globally Local' ultimately reveals the profound emotional and cultural depth that everyday objects can hold.
