IKEA launches ‘Globally Local’ in UAE, merging Scandinavian design with regional heritage

’Globally Local’ is a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and individuality, and a reflection of how design can be both deeply personal and universally relevant,” said Carla Klumpenaar, GM Marketing, Communications and Interior Design, IKEA UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman. “Through this initiative, we are collaborating with talented artists from across the region to reimagine some of our most loved IKEA pieces through a uniquely regional lens. Each design tells a story that honours traditional craftsmanship, materials, and motifs, while bringing them into conversation with the clean lines and functionality of Scandinavian design.”