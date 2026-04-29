IGS 2026: St. Kitts and Nevis draws more interest from the Middle-East

Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) returns to St. Kitts and Nevis from 17-20 June, 2026
The Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) is returning to St. Kitts and Nevis from 17-20 June 2026, for its highly anticipated third edition, and this time, the global footprint is expanding.
Among the most noteworthy developments is a visible surge in interest from Jordan and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, underscoring just how far this summit has travelled in prestige and reach.
Launched in 2024, the Investment Gateway Summit has quickly evolved from a debut platform into one of the Caribbean's most consequential investment gatherings. Its format, immersive, intimate, and politically connected, sets it apart from conventional conference circuits.
Spanning four days of panel discussions, sector-specific forums, cultural experiences, and a prestigious Prime Minister's Gala Dinner, the Summit is designed not merely to inform, but to convert dialogue into lasting economic commitments.
The Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) has grown steadily since its debut in 2024, when it established St. Kitts and Nevis as a credible hub for serious investment dialogue.
Building on that foundation, the 2025 edition, themed "Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State", drew hundreds of investors and developers globally, with a strong Middle Eastern presence, and positioned the nation around its bold ambition of becoming the world's first sustainable island state.
The third edition of the Investment Gateway Summit carries a different weight than its predecessors. If the first was about establishing credibility and the second was about scaling ambition, the 2026 edition is about demonstrating that the model works, that summits of this kind, in destinations of this size, can produce genuine and lasting economic change.
IGS 2026 brings together global citizens, investors, and decision-makers for four immersive days. The summit's theme, "Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate", signals an intent to move beyond the traditional conference format.
Investment opportunities across priority sectors, including agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, real estate, health, and technology, are expected to take centre stage.
One of the most closely watched aspects of IGS 2026 is the introduction of biometric verification systems as part of the Citizenship Programme's modernisation drive.
Technical presentations at the summit are expected to cover digital identity verification, data protection, and operational efficiency, reforms that signal a deepening commitment to governance and international compliance standards.
Perhaps the most significant trend building into IGS 2026 is the deepening interest from Jordan and the broader Middle East. The MENA region has consistently maintained a strong presence at previous IGS editions.
Jordanian and broader MENA-based investors are increasingly prioritising global mobility, portfolio diversification, and international business access, objectives that align precisely with what St. Kitts and Nevis offers through its Citizenship programme and investment landscape.
The IGS is among the most serious attempts by any Caribbean government to build a recurring platform for investment dialogue. It is not merely an inward FDI promotion exercise but a genuine two-way conversation between policymakers and the global investor community.
Notably, in October, 2025, Chairman Calvin St Juste visited Jordan for the first time ever in an event hosted at the Ritz-Carlton Amman. It was attended by a distinguished gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and immigration agents from across Jordan and the wider GCC region.
The response was, by all accounts, exceptional. Addressing the room, Chairman St. Juste described Jordan and St. Kitts and Nevis as sharing a "spirit of warmth, community, and trust".
He called Amman "a city that feels both inspiring and familiar", drawing a parallel between the two nations, "Both small yet globally connected, rooted in community and stability."
The sentiment resonated profoundly with a Jordanian audience long accustomed to the language of international connectivity and diaspora-led prosperity”.
“Jordan is not just a market, it is a partner in growth. Both our nations understand that citizenship is not merely a legal status but a relationship built on shared values,” the Chairman noted.
Among the most compelling announcements of the Amman evening was the unveiling of the new Concierge Service, a bespoke post-approval initiative that St. Juste described as redefining citizenship as a "lifelong relationship".
The service offers 24/7 assistance encompassing financial planning, investment access, and lifestyle advisory tailored to the needs of global investors. For Jordanian attendees accustomed to premium service in private banking and wealth management, this announcement proved particularly resonant.
The Chairman also highlighted a series of Citizenship Programme milestones achieved since the unit's transition to a statutory body in 2024, notably the launch of Saturn, a digital case management system enabling real-time application tracking and faster processing times.
These developments signalled to Jordanian investors and agents that St. Kitts and Nevis was not resting on the laurels of its 40-year heritage but actively modernising to meet the demands of a sophisticated, globally mobile clientele.