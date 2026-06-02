St. Kitts and Nevis biometric enrolment reaches London, Abu Dhabi and Toronto

Biometric enrolment mandatory by July, 2027, for all St. Kitts and Nevis citizens
The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit has activated biometric enrolment centres in London, Abu Dhabi and Toronto on 1 June, 2026, taking the live network to six cities ahead of the 31 July 2027 compliance deadline for all citizens.
The three new locations join St Kitts, Hong Kong and Dubai, which opened on 1 May, 2026 as the first wave of the National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme. A mobile unit in Istanbul will follow, with further sites to be announced.
All citizens who acquired citizenship under the Citizenship Programme, including dependants, must complete biometric enrolment by 31 July 2027. The window between the 1 June openings and the compliance deadline gives citizens roughly 14 months to book and attend an appointment at any of the live centres.
Each appointment lasts 15 to 30 minutes. Citizens provide fingerprints, a digital facial image and a digital signature. For new applicants, biometric appointments become available once the application reaches the Approval in Principle stage.
The Citizenship Unit said the rollout pace is intended to clear the existing citizen base well in advance of the deadline. Demand is expected to concentrate in the months immediately following each centre opening, and citizens have been advised to book early to secure preferred locations and times.
Booking and payment must be completed through the official government platform. Citizens receive a registration link or unique code from their authorised agent, create an account, complete the application form and select an appointment slot. The agent confirms the booking in the administrative portal, after which the appointment is finalised and confirmation is sent to both parties.
Standard enrolment fees are $2,500 for the main adult applicant aged 16 and over, $2,000 for a second adult applicant and $1,300 for children under 16. Authorised agent fees apply separately. The biometric enrolment fee is waived for citizens and applicants who attended the recent IGS event.
Authorised agent fees continue to apply, and attendance must be confirmed at the payment stage for the waiver to register correctly.
Passports are not surrendered at the appointment. They are presented for identification only, and the standard passport application and renewal process continues until further notice. Adults will not be required to re enrol at every renewal, with biometric validation occurring through the normal passport renewal process at no additional cost.
The Citizenship Unit said any party offering biometric services outside the official government platform is not authorised. Citizens encountering such offers should report them to the Citizenship Unit immediately.