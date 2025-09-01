ICAI Dubai Chapter hosts landmark event on the future of audit and global consultancies

In his keynote, Shri Anurag Thakur lauded ICAI’s global footprint, particularly the Dubai Chapter, calling it the largest and most vibrant. He highlighted India’s evolution in accounting standards and its trajectory to become the third-largest economy by 2027, and second-largest by 2030. He stressed the need for over one million Chartered Accountants to support this growth, especially in the digital payments, startup ecosystem, and modern finance technologies.