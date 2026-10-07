iCademy expands its Dubai presence with two Knowledge HUBs

New DSO HUB enhances iCademy’s community-focused education model
iCademy Middle East is expanding its presence in Dubai with the opening of a second Knowledge HUB in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), joining its established HUB in Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP).
Operating in Dubai since 2007, iCademy is a KHDA Permitted, NEASC-accredited American online school offering students a different way to experience education while maintaining a rigorous academic curriculum.
Online learning is at the center of the iCademy model. Students follow an American curriculum through a dedicated digital learning environment, with live online classes, recorded lessons, assignments, assessments, and ongoing academic support. Students also work closely with their Learning Coaches, who help guide them through their courses and stay connected to their progress.
For some families, this flexibility is an important part of their education choice. Students may have sporting commitments, travel frequently, have other activities that require a flexible schedule, or simply work better in an environment that allows them to manage their learning around their individual needs.
Being an online student does not mean being disconnected from school life. Students have regular opportunities to interact with their Learning Coaches and classmates through live classes, while iCademy’s Knowledge HUBs provide an additional place to study, meet other students, and take part in activities.
The new DSO HUB gives families in the area access to a dedicated physical space for learning and community activities. The DKP HUB continues to support iCademy families in and around Dubai Knowledge Park.
Across both locations, students can participate in in-person clubs, enrichment activities, community events, and celebrations throughout the academic year. These activities give students the chance to build friendships and experience the social side of school alongside their online studies.
The two-HUB model also reflects the way many families are approaching education today. Rather than choosing between a traditional school environment and online learning, iCademy families can combine the two. Students can complete their academic program online while using the HUBs when they want additional face-to-face learning, activities, or time with their peers.
The opening of the DSO HUB marks another stage in iCademy’s growth in the UAE. With two Dubai locations, KHDA Permitted status and NEASC accreditation, the school continues to provide an established American education option for families looking for greater flexibility without giving up academic structure, support, or a sense of community.