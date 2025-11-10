Horizon University College celebrates Skyline’s 35th graduation milestone

Celebrating 35 years of shaping leaders, innovators, changemakers, with passion and vision
Ajman: Horizon University College celebrated the 35th Graduation Ceremony of Skyline University College in a grand event held at the Ajman Hotel on November 5, 2025, marking not only the achievements of its graduating students but also a historic transition in its journey. The ceremony commemorated the final cohort under the Skyline name, closing a glorious chapter of 35 years of legacy, excellence, and transformation and ushering in a new era as Horizon University College.
Over the past three and a half decades, Skyline University College has evolved from a pioneering higher education institution in Sharjah into one of the UAE’s respected names in academic excellence and innovation. As the university transitioned into Horizon University College, it reaffirms its mission to shape globally competent, future-ready graduates through a forward-thinking approach to education.
The 35th Graduation Ceremony was a celebration of achievement, legacy, and renewal. Families, faculty members, alumni, and distinguished guests gathered at the Ajman Hotel to honor the perseverance and accomplishments of the graduating class — the last to hold the Skyline name, and the first to carry the promise of Horizon’s future.
In his address, Kamal Puri, Founder of Horizon University College, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2025. He encouraged graduates to keep evolving, embrace lifelong learning, and focus on integrating artificial intelligence into their professional journeys.
“The future belongs to those who evolve with technology,” Puri remarked. “As you step into the next chapter of your careers, make AI your ally; let it enhance your creativity, sharpen your thinking, and expand your possibilities.”
Following this, Prof. Mohammad In’airat, President of Horizon University College, congratulated the Class of 2025 and reflected on the symbolic significance of this year’s ceremony.
“This graduation marks both an ending and a beginning,” said Prof. In’airat. “As we celebrate our final graduating batch under the Skyline legacy, we also embrace a new identity, Horizon University College. For 35 years, Skyline has been a beacon of opportunity, inspiring generations of students to lead, innovate, and achieve. As Horizon, we carry this legacy forward with renewed vision, preparing future-ready leaders equipped to thrive in a world that is constantly evolving.”
Among this year’s graduates, a particularly heartwarming story stood out as three sisters, Aisha Mohamed Madad Huwaidin Alketbi, Fatima Mohamed Madad Huwaidin Alketbi, and Salma Mohamed Madad Huwaidin Alketbi completed their MBA program together, reflecting unity, perseverance, and shared determination. Their remarkable achievement became one of the highlights of the ceremony, drawing admiration and applause from attendees.
Reflecting on their journey, the sisters shared: “Pursuing our MBA together was both challenging and deeply rewarding. We supported each other through every stage — from late-night study sessions to final presentations. Graduating side by side makes this moment incredibly special, and we’ll always cherish this shared accomplishment as a family.”
The ceremony beautifully intertwined nostalgia for the past with optimism for the future. As faculty members and alumni reflected on Skyline’s enduring impact over the last 35 years, the audience was reminded of how the institution has continuously adapted to the changing global education landscape.
The transition to Horizon University College represents not only a new name but also a renewed commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability in higher education. With upgraded programs, global collaborations, and a vision focused on future-oriented learning, Horizon University College is set to redefine excellence in the UAE’s academic sphere.
As the ceremony concluded, emotions ran high — a sense of pride for what Skyline had achieved and excitement for what Horizon will become. The 35th Graduation Ceremony will long be remembered as both a celebration of legacy and a bold step into a future of limitless possibilities.
With a 35-year legacy of shaping leaders, innovators, and change-makers, Horizon University College stands poised to continue its journey with the same passion, excellence, and vision that have defined its remarkable story.
