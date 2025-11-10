Horizon University College celebrates Skyline’s 35th graduation milestone

Ajman: Horizon University College celebrated the 35th Graduation Ceremony of Skyline University College in a grand event held at the Ajman Hotel on November 5, 2025, marking not only the achievements of its graduating students but also a historic transition in its journey. The ceremony commemorated the final cohort under the Skyline name, closing a glorious chapter of 35 years of legacy, excellence, and transformation and ushering in a new era as Horizon University College.