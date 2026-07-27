Hamidi unveils SAMAA perfume oil at ‘Hydrate with Hamidi’ summer soirée in Dubai

The takeaway of the event was to also emphasise on the aspect of longevity and nourishment. With hydrating beverages being served, the concept of the afternoon carefully mirrored the fragrance’s core philosophy - an experience for the senses and the soul. After the guests finished painting to their hearts content, A HAMIDI Rituals Session was hosted, where team HAMIDI took the guests on a journey of Layering fragrances, for the skin to merge with the scent and create a unique fragrance, which turns out different for every person. Every individual, eventually, carries their own SAMAA, on their skin.