Hamidi unveils SAMAA perfume oil at ‘Hydrate with Hamidi’ summer soirée in Dubai

Since 2005, HAMIDI has transformed fragrance into a layered sensory journey
Dubai: There’s a juncture, where the art of painting and the craft of perfumery collide, which was brought to life at Hamidi’s recently hosted Sip & Paint Summer Soirée - a thoughtfully curated afternoon that blended creativity, fragrance, and self-expression into an unforgettable sensory experience, creating memories.
Spreading the spell of 0% alcohol, at an exclusive Sip & Paint experience, HAMIDI launched HAMIDI’s newest Perfume Oil, SAMAA. Founded in 2005, HAMIDI has spent over two decades reimagining what fragrance can be, moving beyond the single spritz to a considered, layered system of scent that evolves with the wearer.
Today, the brand's philosophy has travelled far beyond its roots, with a presence across 65+ countries and a reputation as one of the world's leading non-alcoholic, skin-friendly fragrance houses. At the heart of it all is a simple belief: fragrance shouldn't just be worn, it should be experienced, as a ritual that defines one personal identity.
For SAMAA, as the name suggests, the perfume oil is a gentle reminder of how luxury, joy and nature come together. The afternoon spotlighted the collection’s emphasis on hydration, redefining the way fragrance is experienced, especially during the warmer months in the year.
The agenda for the afternoon was to keep hydrating, while indulging in colors and fragrance. With the peril of global warming taking centre stage in businesses deciding on switching to cleaner ingredients in their products, SAMAA not just boasts of 0% alcohol, but is also an oil based perfume, quite distinct from the usual EDP formats, that affect the air quality around.
Coconuts served at arrival, a bright rosy scent adding to the ambience, guests were in for a regal experience. Paintbrushes were picked, colors were dipped in water and the canvas was ready to take the hues in. The décor around added to the atmosphere of slowing down and taking it all in, just like the process of hydration.
Sip slowly, paint artfully and let your imagination run azure on the canvas.
The takeaway of the event was to also emphasise on the aspect of longevity and nourishment. With hydrating beverages being served, the concept of the afternoon carefully mirrored the fragrance’s core philosophy - an experience for the senses and the soul. After the guests finished painting to their hearts content, A HAMIDI Rituals Session was hosted, where team HAMIDI took the guests on a journey of Layering fragrances, for the skin to merge with the scent and create a unique fragrance, which turns out different for every person. Every individual, eventually, carries their own SAMAA, on their skin.
Interactive fragrance discovery stations invited guests to explore the collection's unique scent profile, learn further about its formulation and experience firsthand how hydration can elevate the way a fragrance performs on the skin. The launch invited guests to rethink fragrance - not simply as a finishing touch, but as an extension of self-care and everyday wellness.
The event was more than a product launch; it was a celebration of mindful luxury. By fusing creativity, wellness and the luxurious craft of perfumery into an unforgettable experience, the Sip & Paint gathering reflected a modern approach to beauty and wellness - one that values art as much as authenticity.
As guests departed with their own SAMAA paintings; a treasured experience and some new fragrances also walked along. The soirée served as a reminder that the most memorable experiences are those that rejuvenate every sense, leaving a lasting impression long after the painted canvas has dried.