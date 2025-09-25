GWM's Haval H9 shines as official automotive partner at Asia Cup 2025

GWM and Al Naboodah partner to drive growth, community ties, and sports adventure
Dubai: The standout “Big Machine” at the Asia Cup 2025 is the Haval H9 from Great Wall Motor (GWM). In partnership with its UAE distributor, Al Naboodah Group, GWM has taken the role of Official Automotive Partner of Asia Cup 2025, showcasing its spirit of innovation and adventure at one of the region’s biggest cricket tournaments while reinforcing its presence in the Middle East.
This marks GWM’s first foray into cricket sponsorship, earning the brand global visibility with record-breaking audiences for the India–Pakistan matches, millions of fans globally have already taken note of the Haval H9 on display.
“Our partnership with the Asia Cup 2025 reflects our vision of connecting with people through shared passions,” said Mr. Sunny Bhat, Director – Sales & Marketing, Great Wall Motor Middle East. “We believe in pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks, and this collaboration embodies that spirit. Through this platform, we aim to inspire millions and reinforce our commitment to growth, excellence, and community engagement.”
As part of the collaboration, GWM and Al Naboodah are featuring the Haval H9 SUV across key venues with bold on-ground branding, engaging fan activations, and exclusive showcases.
Designed for families and built for adventure, the H9 blends advanced technology, strong performance, and modern design—qualities that align with the energy of cricket and resonate with younger audiences.
With a legacy of over 65 years, Al Naboodah Group has been central to expanding GWM’s UAE footprint, recognised for its reliability and extensive service network.
This milestone partnership underscores the shared vision of GWM and Al Naboodah: driving growth, deepening community connections, and inspiring adventure through sport.
