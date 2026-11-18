This month, Gulf marks a historical milestone as the company celebrates 125 years of innovation, performance and trusted partnerships. The company’s story began when oil was struck on January 1901 in Spindletop in Texas, and the Gulf name followed 11 months later. 125 years on, a lot of progress has been made. As Gulf reaches this milestone year, the company is celebrating the people who rely on the brand every day: from mechanics in workshops and fleet operators keeping businesses running, to drivers, riders and industrial teams working in environments where reliability is not optional.